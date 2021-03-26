Preceded by father, Antonio C Lopez Sr. Survived by mother, Mary M Lopez; wife, Karen; children: Tracy, Toni Jo, Jessie, and Austin; siblings: Anita Torres, Albert, Arthur, Amy, Aileen Lopez, Alisa Vanderpool (Cliff); godchildren: Brian Lopez, Anthony Velasquez and Jessica Lopez; 11 grandchildren; many loving relatives and friends.
SERVICES: Saturday, March 27, 2021; Rosary, 10am; Mass: 10:30am, at St. Thomas More Church, 4804 Grover St, Omaha. Flowers can be sent to church.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2021.
My prayers and sympathies go out to the family. I met Tony (& Karen) when I first started at the PO. Always friendly. Too young!
Marcia Wilwerding
March 29, 2021
Tony Lopez, you always had a big smile and a good thought to share. I'm glad I got to talk to you from time to time. You will be missed. Condolences to your beloved mother, wife and family. You were blessed to have him for 67 years. He'll always be with you. We will all remember his great laugh.
Cynthia Dorsey
March 27, 2021
Tony was a great guy to work with and playing softball and cards. He will be missed and we send our prayers to the entire family
Bob & Carrie Kreiser
March 27, 2021
We Love You So Much Primo! You are surely gonna be missed by all. All our Love & Prayers go out to My Tia Marcella, to your wife Karen, your four children, who Loved you Dearly, your precious Grandchildren & to my cousins. RIP
Colleen Sheehan
March 27, 2021
I missed working with Tony after decades at the USPS. We became friends early on as we shared a Marine Corps Brotherhood, and socializing beyond the workplace. He was a true friend and will be missed. My condolences to Karen and the entire Lopez Family on the loss of your Family Patriarch. Let his legacy live on through all of us who knew him, and appreciate all the good times we shared. Semper Fidelis Marine
Jim
Jim Strawn
March 27, 2021
Condolences to the family he was a quiet but good man and friend who loved his family and crossword puzzles he will be missed.
Odell Spanky Howard
March 27, 2021
Sorry to hear this. Tony was a great guy, May he Rest In Peace.
Joy Pudenz
March 27, 2021
So sorry for your loss. My prayers are with you and your family. I worked overtime with Tony , such a nice guy.
Laurie Baratta
March 27, 2021
May you rest in peace
Sixto& Kelly vasquez
March 26, 2021
We are so sad about the passing of Tony. He was a very special person and loved by many. There will be a big void but many happy memories to hold close. We send our deepest condolences. May he rest in peace. Love you all, Uncle Johnny and Family in Las Animas.
John Lopez Family
March 26, 2021
Tony was such a nice co worker. He would always say hi to me as we worked together. RIp Tony
Ellen Forster
March 26, 2021
R.I.P. Tony, God had a reason for talking you so early. Look over your family. You will be missed by so many.
Ben Gallegos
March 26, 2021
Yolanda and Rigo Jimenez
March 26, 2021
To Aunt Marcella, Tony's family, all my cousins and their families, and everyone touched by Tony:
We wish to extend our sincere condolences and wish you strength at the time of
your loss. Tony was a good man and I am sure a good father and husband. When you guys left to start the Omaha clan of the Lopez family, we did not get to see everyone as much as we wished. I am sure during all this time Tony kept being the good person that he always was. He is in God's hands now and is looking down happily on us all.
Rest in peace Tony.
Love,
Rick, Beth Lopez and family
Rick and Beth Lopez and family
March 26, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time
Bob and Beth Gamache
March 26, 2021
I find comfort that you rest with many that went before you. You are loved in Heaven and here on earth. Watch over your loving family Tony. Your cuz, Jolene and family.