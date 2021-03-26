Lopez, Antonio C. Jr.



1954 - 2021 Age 67



Preceded by father, Antonio C Lopez Sr. Survived by mother, Mary M Lopez; wife, Karen; children: Tracy, Toni Jo, Jessie, and Austin; siblings: Anita Torres, Albert, Arthur, Amy, Aileen Lopez, Alisa Vanderpool (Cliff); godchildren: Brian Lopez, Anthony Velasquez and Jessica Lopez; 11 grandchildren; many loving relatives and friends.



SERVICES: Saturday, March 27, 2021; Rosary, 10am; Mass: 10:30am, at St. Thomas More Church, 4804 Grover St, Omaha. Flowers can be sent to church.



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2021.