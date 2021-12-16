I called her Ms. Ardella. She was my supervisor at Omaha Headstart Child Development Corporation many years ago. Ms. Ardella was not only my supervisor, she was my friend. I respected her and so did her other staff. We lost touch over the years, but l will never forget the kindness she showed all of us at Head Start. Condolences to her entire family, l was ill and unable to attend her celebration of Life. May she R. I. P.

Anny B Brooks Friend January 4, 2022