Ardella Rodgers
Rodgers, Ardella

Age 84

Ardella Rodgers passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, December 11, 2021. Preceded in death by her parents, James Rodgers and Margaret Taylor; grandmother, Viola Williams. Survived by sons, Johnny S. Rodgers, Edward (Bud) Jones; daughter, Stephanie Brunt Howard; and a host grandchildren, great-grandchildren, close family and friends.

MEMORIAL SERVICE to be held at Eagles Nest Worship Center, 5775 Sorensen Pkwy, Omaha 68152 on December 20, 2021. Celebration of Life to begin at 1pm. MASK REQUIRED. Live Stream at enwc.net.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
20
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m.
Eagles Nest Worship Center
5775 Sorensen Pkwy, Omaha , NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Love Aleane
January 12, 2022
I called her Ms. Ardella. She was my supervisor at Omaha Headstart Child Development Corporation many years ago. Ms. Ardella was not only my supervisor, she was my friend. I respected her and so did her other staff. We lost touch over the years, but l will never forget the kindness she showed all of us at Head Start. Condolences to her entire family, l was ill and unable to attend her celebration of Life. May she R. I. P.
Anny B Brooks
Friend
January 4, 2022
I share my deepest condolences with Johnny and his family, and I pray that God will give them strength to carry on Ms. Ardella´s legacy of love and kindness. She will be missed.
Rev. Armond W. Brown
December 20, 2021
My heartfelt condolences to Stephannie and her entire family. She was a remarkable, beautiful lady and I know she´ll be missed!
Judi Tapp
Other
December 20, 2021
Condolences on the loss of this great woman mother sister friend. If there's anything that you need don't hesitate to reach out blessings to you and your family will be praying for you
Robert L gould
Friend
December 19, 2021
My dearest friend love you and will miss you.. Rest in peace
Willie Johnson
December 19, 2021
Ardella is a beautiful spirit. She is forever in all our hearts. The Lord will give the family that perfect peace that only he can give.
Jacquelyn Whitaker
December 17, 2021
Although the voice is silent, the beautiful spirit echoes still. Ardella Rest In Peace. YOU ARE LOVED!
Shirley ponds
December 16, 2021
My deepest sympathy to the family of this beautiful lady, both inside and outside!
Marilynn Ashby
Friend
December 16, 2021
Ardella was my favorite cousin! She was a first cousin to my mom and are both ancestors now! She was one of my heros, love and will miss her dearly! Gone but never forgotten!
STANLEY CARTER
Family
December 16, 2021
