Rodgers, Ardella
Age 84
Ardella Rodgers passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, December 11, 2021. Preceded in death by her parents, James Rodgers and Margaret Taylor; grandmother, Viola Williams. Survived by sons, Johnny S. Rodgers, Edward (Bud) Jones; daughter, Stephanie Brunt Howard; and a host grandchildren, great-grandchildren, close family and friends.
MEMORIAL SERVICE to be held at Eagles Nest Worship Center, 5775 Sorensen Pkwy, Omaha 68152 on December 20, 2021. Celebration of Life to begin at 1pm. MASK REQUIRED. Live Stream at enwc.net
.
KREMER FUNERAL HOME
6302 Maple Street | (402) 553-3155 | kremerfuneralhome.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2021.