Arden Leimer
Stokely Funeral Home
121 E Park
West Point, NE
Visitation
Apr, 22 2022
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Stokely Funeral Home
Leimer, Arden

Age 66

Arden Leimer, of rural Beemer, died Monday, April 18, 2022, as the result of a motor vehicle accident.

Survivors include his daughters, Jennifer (Kevin) Hansen and Gayle (Tim Pritchett) Laturno, both of Beemer.

FUNERAL SERVICE: Saturday, April 23, 10:30am, at Zion Lutheran Church rural Bancroft with Reverend Mike Belinsky as officiant. Lunch will be at the school hall following services. Burial, at a later date, will be at Zion Lutheran Cemetery.

VISITATION with family present will be Friday, April 22, from 5-7pm, at Stokely Funeral Home in West Point. Memorials may be made to the family for future designation.

Stokely Funeral Home

121 E Park St, West Point, NE 68788 | (402) 372-2967
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Apr. 21, 2022.
Apr
22
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Stokely Funeral Home
121 E Park, West Point, NE
Apr
23
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Zion Lutheran Church rural Bancroft
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Stokely Funeral Home
