Leimer, Arden



Age 66



Arden Leimer, of rural Beemer, died Monday, April 18, 2022, as the result of a motor vehicle accident.



Survivors include his daughters, Jennifer (Kevin) Hansen and Gayle (Tim Pritchett) Laturno, both of Beemer.



FUNERAL SERVICE: Saturday, April 23, 10:30am, at Zion Lutheran Church rural Bancroft with Reverend Mike Belinsky as officiant. Lunch will be at the school hall following services. Burial, at a later date, will be at Zion Lutheran Cemetery.



VISITATION with family present will be Friday, April 22, from 5-7pm, at Stokely Funeral Home in West Point. Memorials may be made to the family for future designation.



Stokely Funeral Home



121 E Park St, West Point, NE 68788 | (402) 372-2967



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Apr. 21, 2022.