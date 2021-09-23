Menu
Ardes Agnes Brau
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd
Omaha, NE
Brau, Ardes Agnes

September 28, 1931 - September 19, 2021

VISITATION: Friday, September 24th from 5pm-7pm at West Center Chapel followed by ROSARY at 7pm with Omaha Nurse Honor Guard Presentation. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Saturday, September 25th at 10am at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church, 11802 Pacific Street. Entombment: Resurrection Mausoleum. Memorials are suggested to St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church or The Salvation Army.

To view live broadcasts of the Vigil Service and Mass, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
24
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd, Omaha, NE
Sep
24
Rosary
7:00p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd, Omaha, NE
Sep
25
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church
11802 Pacific Street, NE
Sep
25
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
live broadcasts
www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Cast", NE
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
