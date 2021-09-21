Brau, Ardes Agnes
September 28, 1931 - September 19, 2021
Age 89, died at home.
Ardes was a retired RN from CHI Health Bergan Mercy Hospital's Neonatal Intensive Care Unit and was a long time American Red Cross volunteer.
Survived by husband, Charles; son, Randy; daughters, Laurie Grove (Ted) and Ann Johnston (Gary); granddaughters, Amber Armbruster (Ben) and Leah Brau; great-grandson, Corran Armbruster; great-granddaughter, Daelyn Armbruster; sister, DiAnne Gilg (John); beloved friend, Heidi Brau; and loved nieces and nephews.
VISITATION: Friday, September 24th from 5pm-7pm at West Center Chapel followed by ROSARY at 7pm with Omaha Nurse Honor Guard Presentation. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Saturday, September 25th at 10am at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church, 11802 Pacific Street. Entombment: Resurrection Mausoleum. Memorials are suggested to St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church or The Salvation Army.
To view live broadcasts of the Vigil Service and Mass, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2021.