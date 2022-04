Armbrust, Ardis J.April 19, 1928 - December 29, 2021Survived by her children: Lynn (Bruce) Sherlund, Vicki (Steve) Rowe, Tom Armbrust, SuAnn Chapman; 8 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; and 5 great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Melvin Armbrust.VISITATION Wednesday, January 5, 10-11am, with SERVICE at 11am at Forest Lawn. Direct memorials to Wounded Warrior Project and Boys Town. INTERMENT: Forest Lawn Cemetery.Forest Lawn Funeral Home7909 Mormon Bridge Rd.Omaha, NE