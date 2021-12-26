Menu
Ardis Ann Whalen
1924 - 2021
BORN
1924
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Reichmuth Funeral Home - Omaha / Elkhorn
21901 West Maple Road
Elkhorn, NE
Whalen, Ardis Ann

Age 97

Valley, NE. Preceded in death by daughter, Candace; husband, Fred; and 2 granchildren. Survived by sons, Tom (Nancy Movall) of Yutan, NE and Daniel (DeeDee) of Valley; daughters, Amy Helmkamp of Valley and Julie (Richard) Hupfer of North Platte, NE; 11 grandchildren; and 20 great grandchildren.

Private Family Services will be held at a later date. Memorials to St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Valley. condolences to www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com

REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME

21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222

www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 26, 2021.
