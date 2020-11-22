Menu
Aretha Jones
Jones, Aretha

Age 85 - November 16, 2020

Survived by son, Clayton Jones; daughters: Carla Jones, Roslyn Canada, Angela, Danielle, and Lisa Jones; brother, Gerald Alston; sisters: Jacqueline Keller, Marilyn (Raymond) Dorsey; 16 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; 5 great-great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; other relatives.

VIEWING: 4-6pm Monday, at Mortuary. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 11am Tuesday, at Graceland Cemetery.

THOMAS FUNERAL HOME

3920 N. 24th St. |

402-453-7111 | www.omahathomasfh.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
23
Viewing
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Thomas Funeral Home
3920 N 24Th St, Omaha, NE 68110
Nov
24
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Graceland Cemetery
