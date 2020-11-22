Jones, Aretha



Age 85 - November 16, 2020



Survived by son, Clayton Jones; daughters: Carla Jones, Roslyn Canada, Angela, Danielle, and Lisa Jones; brother, Gerald Alston; sisters: Jacqueline Keller, Marilyn (Raymond) Dorsey; 16 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; 5 great-great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; other relatives.



VIEWING: 4-6pm Monday, at Mortuary. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 11am Tuesday, at Graceland Cemetery.



THOMAS FUNERAL HOME



3920 N. 24th St. |



402-453-7111 | www.omahathomasfh.com



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2020.