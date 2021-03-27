Menu
Arlene P. Durham
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
Durham, Arlene P.

November 18, 1931 - March 25, 2021

Ashland - Preceded in death by husband Rawdon Deal and son Randy. Survived by husband, Clyde; children, Ronelle (Bill) Henrichs, Renee (Mark) Boyer, Rita (David) Nutty, Steve (Donna) Durham, Timothy (Janelle) Durham, Susan (Hird) Stryker; 17 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren; sister, Marge Dulaney; many family and friends.

VISITATION: Monday, 10-11am, with FUNERAL SERVICE 11am Monday at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 11204 S 204th St., Gretna. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park Omaha. Memorials to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church or Ashland NE Fire & Rescue.

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2021.
Good Shepherd Lutheran Church
11204 S 204th St., Gretna, NE
Nancy Cornish & Brad Williams
March 27, 2021
Keeping you all in prayer. With love and sympathy, Ruth W.
Ruth Wedergren
March 27, 2021
