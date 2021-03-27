Durham, Arlene P.November 18, 1931 - March 25, 2021Ashland - Preceded in death by husband Rawdon Deal and son Randy. Survived by husband, Clyde; children, Ronelle (Bill) Henrichs, Renee (Mark) Boyer, Rita (David) Nutty, Steve (Donna) Durham, Timothy (Janelle) Durham, Susan (Hird) Stryker; 17 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren; sister, Marge Dulaney; many family and friends.VISITATION: Monday, 10-11am, with FUNERAL SERVICE 11am Monday at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 11204 S 204th St., Gretna. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park Omaha. Memorials to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church or Ashland NE Fire & Rescue.Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - Gretna Chapel11710 Standing Stone - Gretna, NE - 402-332-0090