Arlene K. Haynes
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
2727 N. 108th Street
Omaha, NE
Haynes, Arlene K.

March 30, 1947 - September 30, 2021

Omaha - Survived by sister-in-law: Wanda Haynes; nieces and nephews: Jody Haynes (Kim Miles), Dawn Haynes, Kyle Haynes; 2 great-nieces: Krystal Haynes, Cherri-Anna Haynes; and a host of other loving family and friends.

VISITATION: Sunday, 2-4pm, at Roeder Mortuary 108th Street Chapel. SERVICE: Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, 10am, at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 15002 Blondo St., Omaha, NE. Interment: Forest Lawn Cemetery Omaha, NE.

Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - 108th Street Chapel

2727 N 108th St., Omaha, NE | 402-496-9000

www.RoederMortuary.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
10
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Roeder Mortuary
2727 N. 108th Street, Omaha, NE
Oct
11
Service
10:00a.m.
Covenant Presbyterian Church
15002 Blondo St., Omaha, NE
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
In memory of a truly wonderful person. Arlene's deep faith and love of the Lord touched so many hearts. May you always be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together.
Linda Oliver
Friend
October 15, 2021
