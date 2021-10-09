Haynes, Arlene K.
March 30, 1947 - September 30, 2021
Omaha - Survived by sister-in-law: Wanda Haynes; nieces and nephews: Jody Haynes (Kim Miles), Dawn Haynes, Kyle Haynes; 2 great-nieces: Krystal Haynes, Cherri-Anna Haynes; and a host of other loving family and friends.
VISITATION: Sunday, 2-4pm, at Roeder Mortuary 108th Street Chapel. SERVICE: Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, 10am, at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 15002 Blondo St., Omaha, NE. Interment: Forest Lawn Cemetery Omaha, NE.
Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - 108th Street Chapel
2727 N 108th St., Omaha, NE | 402-496-9000www.RoederMortuary.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2021.