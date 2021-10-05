Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Arlene H. Schlueter
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
7805 W. Center Road
Omaha, NE
Schlueter, Arlene H.

May 19, 1936 - October 3, 2021

Preceded in death by parents, Joe and Helen Lampe; husband, John Schlueter. Survived by five children, Thomas, Amy Hughes (Steven) Carolyn Ziemann (Kevin); Robert, Michael (Amy); ten grandchildren; one great-grandchild; sister, Joyce Connolly (John); brother, Robert Lampe (Joann).

The family will receive friends Wednesday, October 6th from 5pm to 7pm followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm at West Center Chapel. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Thursday, October 7th at 10:30am at St. Columbkille Catholic Church, 200 E. 6th Street, Papillion. Interment: Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.

To view live broadcasts of the Vigil Service and Mass, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
6
Visitation
5:00p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
7805 W. Center Road, Omaha, NE
Oct
6
Vigil
7:00p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
7805 W. Center Road, Omaha, NE
Oct
7
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. Columbkille Catholic Church
200 E. 6th Street, Papillion, NE
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
