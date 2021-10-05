Schlueter, Arlene H.
May 19, 1936 - October 3, 2021
Preceded in death by parents, Joe and Helen Lampe; husband, John Schlueter. Survived by five children, Thomas, Amy Hughes (Steven) Carolyn Ziemann (Kevin); Robert, Michael (Amy); ten grandchildren; one great-grandchild; sister, Joyce Connolly (John); brother, Robert Lampe (Joann).
The family will receive friends Wednesday, October 6th from 5pm to 7pm followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm at West Center Chapel. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Thursday, October 7th at 10:30am at St. Columbkille Catholic Church, 200 E. 6th Street, Papillion. Interment: Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.
To view live broadcasts of the Vigil Service and Mass, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2021.