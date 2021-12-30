Waddell, Arlene Cora
June 12, 1932 - December 7, 2021
Arlene, age 89, passed away peacefully December 7th 2021 at home in Surprise, Arizona due to complications of Alzheimer's.
Arlene was an LPN and loved being a nurse. She also worked in day care for 15-plus years.
Preceded by parents, John and Viola Joustra; stepmother, Gertrude Joustra; husband, Richard; daughter, Brenda Turpen; sons, Steve and Danny Waddell; sisters, Jerrine Keech, Cleo Winquist; brothers, Clifford and Delbert Joustra.
Survived by her son, Scott Waddell (Kathy) of Surprise, AZ; grandchildren, Stephanie Utterback (Ronnie), Jennifer Wiggins, Wayne Turpen, Bruce Turpen (Stephanie), Daniel Waddell (Julia), Matt Waddell (Brynn), Nathan Waddell, Tambra Kucinsky (David), Jacob Waddell; sister, Jeanita Randall; brother, Jack Joustra; 19 great-grandchildren and 9 great-great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
VISITATION AND FUNERAL SERVICE: Sunday, January 2, 2022, from 2-4pm, at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel, 545 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs, Iowa 51503. Luncheon to follow at the Walnut Hill Reception Center, 1350 E. Pierce Street.
Donations can be made in Arlene's name to the Alzheimer's Association
.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2021.