Olsen, Arlo D.
February 4, 1936 - December 18, 2021
Survived by wife Donna; children: Karen Keeler (Randy), Chris Olsen (Christi), Caryl Cox (Tom), and Laura Melendy (Mike); grandchildren: Cathleen, Sean, Becca, Josh, Maddie, Eric, and Katie; great-grandchildren: Cole, Charli, and Brynlee; brother, Verlyn Olsen (Norma); loving dog Bailey; nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends.
Preceded by parents, Floyd and Velma Olsen; sister Norma; and brother Ronnie.
Private Family Services. Memorials are suggested to: Golden Retriever Rescue in Nebraska, P.O. Box 126, Boys Town, NE 68010 or GRRIN.org
.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 26, 2021.