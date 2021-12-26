Menu
Arlo D. Olsen
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Forest Lawn Funeral Home Crematory & Memorial Park
7909 Mormon Bridge Rd
Omaha, NE
Olsen, Arlo D.

February 4, 1936 - December 18, 2021

Survived by wife Donna; children: Karen Keeler (Randy), Chris Olsen (Christi), Caryl Cox (Tom), and Laura Melendy (Mike); grandchildren: Cathleen, Sean, Becca, Josh, Maddie, Eric, and Katie; great-grandchildren: Cole, Charli, and Brynlee; brother, Verlyn Olsen (Norma); loving dog Bailey; nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends.

Preceded by parents, Floyd and Velma Olsen; sister Norma; and brother Ronnie.

Private Family Services. Memorials are suggested to: Golden Retriever Rescue in Nebraska, P.O. Box 126, Boys Town, NE 68010 or GRRIN.org.

Forest Lawn Funeral Home

7909 Mormon Bridge Rd.

402-451-1000

| www.forestlawnomaha.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sponsored by Forest Lawn Funeral Home Crematory & Memorial Park.
Thank you for your Service May you be Granted an Honorable and Restful Peace
VFW DISTRICT 10 /FRA BRANCH 276 CHAPLAIN
Other
December 27, 2021
Thank you for your military service
Marc S
December 26, 2021
Donna and family. We are so sorry to hear of Arlo's passing. Even though we haven't seen each other often, we shared many wonderful memories. Prayers coming your way for comfort at this difficult time.
Caryl and Dale Horton
Friend
December 26, 2021
