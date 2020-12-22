Menu
Armando Esteban Nolasco
1964 - 2020
BORN
1964
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Bethany Funeral Home - La Vista
8201 Harrison St.
La Vista, NE
Nolasco, Armando Esteban

February 3, 1964 - December 19, 2020

Preceded in death by his parents, Ladislao and Teresa Nolasco

sister Marisela Nolasco.

Survived by his wife, of 30 years, Delia Flores - Nolasco; children, Miguel Angel (Kathy) Nolasco, Karminn Nolasco, Kassandra Nolasco, and Luis Armando Nolasco; brothers, Jose Ladlislao and Jose Ismael Nolasco; sisters, Maria Del Lourdes Nolasco Garcia, Norma Angelica Mora, Libier Candelario, and Socorro Nolasco; grandchildren, Gaby and Khloé nieces, nephews, and other family

VISITATION Sunday, December 27, from 5-7pm with VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm at Bethany Funeral Home. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL Monday, December 28, at 10am at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church (36th and X). Interment at Resurrection Cemetery, Memorials may be directed to the family.

BETHANY FUNERAL HOME

82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 22, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
27
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Bethany Funeral Home - La Vista
8201 Harrison St., La Vista, NE
Dec
27
Vigil
7:00p.m.
Bethany Funeral Home - La Vista
8201 Harrison St., La Vista, NE
Dec
28
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church
36th and X, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Bethany Funeral Home - La Vista
