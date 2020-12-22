Nolasco, Armando Esteban



February 3, 1964 - December 19, 2020



Preceded in death by his parents, Ladislao and Teresa Nolasco



sister Marisela Nolasco.



Survived by his wife, of 30 years, Delia Flores - Nolasco; children, Miguel Angel (Kathy) Nolasco, Karminn Nolasco, Kassandra Nolasco, and Luis Armando Nolasco; brothers, Jose Ladlislao and Jose Ismael Nolasco; sisters, Maria Del Lourdes Nolasco Garcia, Norma Angelica Mora, Libier Candelario, and Socorro Nolasco; grandchildren, Gaby and Khloé nieces, nephews, and other family



VISITATION Sunday, December 27, from 5-7pm with VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm at Bethany Funeral Home. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL Monday, December 28, at 10am at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church (36th and X). Interment at Resurrection Cemetery, Memorials may be directed to the family.



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 22, 2020.