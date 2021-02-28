Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Arnold D. Bruner
Bruner, Arnold D.

Born November 9, 1939 in Omaha, NE. Passed away February. 17, 2021 in Port Isabel, TX. Survived by wife, Mary Kathy Bruner; children and grandchildren. Celebration of Life at a later date.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Feb. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
8 Entries
I can only say wonderful things about your father and husband. Kathy the two of you made life easy and took care of our children like your own grandchildren. I am so very sorry for your loss and know that you are in our prayers.
Donaldson's
March 2, 2021
Kathy I am so sorry for your loss. You, Nicole and the rest of the family are in our prayers.
Tristen Mccarville
March 1, 2021
Arnie will be missed
Connie Eldred
March 1, 2021
So sorry to hear this Kathy. Our prayers are with you and your family.
Pam McColley
March 1, 2021
Kathy I am so sorry to hear of your loss. I would love to talk to you. If you still have my phone number, give me a call. Barb (Hansen) Benck
Barb Benck
March 1, 2021
Kathy and family, so sorry for your loss. I hope you find peace and comfort in your memories of Arnie. You atr
Patti Blake
February 28, 2021
Just heard of Arnie´s passing. So sorry for your loss. Praying for you and your family.
Jean Matthews
February 28, 2021
Sorry for the loss of a good man.
Tim Mead
February 28, 2021
Showing 1 - 8 of 8 results