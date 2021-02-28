To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
I can only say wonderful things about your father and husband. Kathy the two of you made life easy and took care of our children like your own grandchildren. I am so very sorry for your loss and know that you are in our prayers.
Donaldson's
March 2, 2021
Kathy I am so sorry for your loss. You, Nicole and the rest of the family are in our prayers.
Tristen Mccarville
March 1, 2021
Arnie will be missed
Connie Eldred
March 1, 2021
So sorry to hear this Kathy. Our prayers are with you and your family.
Pam McColley
March 1, 2021
Kathy
I am so sorry to hear of your loss. I would love to talk to you. If you still have my phone number, give me a call. Barb (Hansen) Benck
Barb Benck
March 1, 2021
Kathy and family, so sorry for your loss. I hope you find peace and comfort in your memories of Arnie. You atr
Patti Blake
February 28, 2021
Just heard of Arnie´s passing. So sorry for your loss. Praying for you and your family.