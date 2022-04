Cirian, Arnold George



December 23, 1941 - June 17, 2021



Passed away peacefully at home from Glioblastoma. Survived by wife of 59 years, Ruth (Hayduska) Cirian; children, Steven (Meera) Cirian, Susan (Marty) Evans, and Sandee (Spike Ilacqua) Cirian; grandchildren, Grayden, Gabe, Helena, and Miles; and sister, Patricia Kirby.



Due to COVID a Memorial Service will be held at a later date.



BETHANY FUNERAL HOME



82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jun. 20, 2021.