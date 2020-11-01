Divis, Arnold J.



August 14, 1931 - October 30, 2020



Arnold was preceded in death by parents, Zikmund and Julia; and siblings, Dorothy and Gerald. He is survived by wife of 59 years, Elsie; 6 children, Russell Divis, Cindy (Ron) Wulff, Joan (Joe) McMahon, Jean (Rick) Hawley, Doug (Mary) Divis, and Fran Fritz; 8 grandchildren, Rosalie (Jared) Stark, Ryan Hawley, Kyle Fritz, Alex (Sarah) McMahon, Natalie Divis, Kimberly McMahon, Alyssa (Schuyler) Brown, and Travis Divis; 2 great-grandchildren, Lynnea and Howard Stark; sister, Roseann Cada, brother, Melvin (Janice) Divis; several sisters and brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews.



VISITATION: Tuesday, November 3, from 6-8pm at Crosby Colonial Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE: Wednesday, November 4 at 11am at Crosby Colonial Chapel. INTERMENT: Schuyler Cemetery. Memorial contributions sent in care of the family.



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 1, 2020.