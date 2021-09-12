I have been watching the paper and now that the obit, is in my heart hurts so very much. I still can't believe you are really gone Arnie. And today is my son Scott's birthday and unusual coincidence. My heart goes out to my Sister, Jean at this time as I can't imagine how she will be without her love, but I know she will endure as she is strong and she will carry his memory in her until they meet again in God's beautiful garden. Memories are filling my mind remembering the first time I saw you when just a young girl. Seems like so very long ago and yet only yesterday. The ups and downs we had but always got thru. Always there to guide me in my struggles of life. I thank you from the bottom of my heart. I pray our Lord will send his angels to be with you and help you all endure at this time of need. My condolences and love go to you all and always no how proud Arnie was of his family. God Bless

Mary L Metzler Family September 12, 2021