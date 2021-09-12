Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Arnold R. Kracht
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Kremer Funeral Home
6302 Maple Street
Omaha, NE
Kracht, Arnold R.

October 27, 1936 - August 27, 2021

Arnold, age 84, of Gretna, NE was born in Crofton, NE. to the late Henry Kracht and Susie Kammer. Arnold is survived by his wife, Jean Kracht; children; grand-children; and great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, September 17th at 11am at the Gretna Legion Post #216. 11690 S. 216th St. Gretna, NE 68028.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
17
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Gretna Legion Post #216
11690 S. 216th St., Gretna, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Kremer Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Kremer Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
Sorry for your loss.
Mcshannon Gene
September 12, 2021
Mary L Metzler
September 12, 2021
I have been watching the paper and now that the obit, is in my heart hurts so very much. I still can't believe you are really gone Arnie. And today is my son Scott's birthday and unusual coincidence. My heart goes out to my Sister, Jean at this time as I can't imagine how she will be without her love, but I know she will endure as she is strong and she will carry his memory in her until they meet again in God's beautiful garden. Memories are filling my mind remembering the first time I saw you when just a young girl. Seems like so very long ago and yet only yesterday. The ups and downs we had but always got thru. Always there to guide me in my struggles of life. I thank you from the bottom of my heart. I pray our Lord will send his angels to be with you and help you all endure at this time of need. My condolences and love go to you all and always no how proud Arnie was of his family. God Bless
Mary L Metzler
Family
September 12, 2021
Been watching the paper but I still even now that it is in for Arnie I still can't believe it. Funny thing is it hit on my son Scott birthday. Why o why are you gone Arn I still can't comprehend you not being here with us all. So many memories fill my mind first when I met you as a young girl and then these last few months as you struggled in health, but always got thru. My heart hurts for my Sister Jean, as I know her heart is heavy but she is strong and she will endure and always have her beloved with her until they meet again in God's beautiful garden. My thoughts and prayers are with all the Kracht, Mumm familes and I hope the angels help you cope now and in the days ahead. Love and condolences from my heart to you all. God Bless
Mary L Metzler
Family
September 12, 2021
I worked for Big Arn,he will be missed by all who knew him. He treated me like I was one of the family. My deepest sympathy to the family. I will see everyone Friday.
Tim Heanue
Family
September 12, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results