Arnold Don "Bud" Strong Sr.
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bellevue Memorial Chapel
2202 Hancock Street
Bellevue, NE
Strong, Arnold Don Sr. "Bud"

August 14, 1937 - May 30, 2021

Age 83. Preceded in death by wife, Donna. Survived by son, Arnold Strong, Jr. (Debbie); daughter, Pamela Gass (Scott); six grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; sister, Joan Overbey (Dave).

VISITATION: Thursday, June 3, 9-11am, followed by FUNERAL SERVICE at 11am, all at LifeSpring Church, 13904 S 36th St, Bellevue. To view a live broadcast of the Service, go to the website below and click the link on the Strong obituary. Memorials: LifeSpring Church.

BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL

Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE

(402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jun. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
3
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
LifeSpring Church
13904 S 36th St, Bellevue, NE
Jun
3
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
LifeSpring Church
13904 S 36th St, Bellevue, NE
Bellevue Memorial Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My deepest sympathy....thoughts and prayers for the family.
Doreen Zivny
Family
June 5, 2021
My deepest condolences. Take care of eachother.
Patty True
June 3, 2021
So sorry to hear of Bud's passing. He is now with family members in heaven. Prayers for your family.
Denise Adrian
June 3, 2021
So sorry to hear about Bud's passing. My prayers are with the family. Found out 45 minutes before services so me & denise was not able to come. At least him & Donna will be together again in heaven.
Shari Elder-Aken
Family
June 3, 2021
So sorry to hear of Bud's passing. He's joining alot of other family members now in heaven. Thoughts and prayers to the family.
Denise (Elder) Adrian
June 3, 2021
Sending heartfelt sympathy, love and prayers to his family. (I was Donna's cousin. )
Karen Cerveny Hunt
Family
June 2, 2021
Sorry for your loss. Enjoyed Arnold´s company at the Bellevue Rod and Gun Club!
Randy Fitzgerald
June 2, 2021
