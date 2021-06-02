Age 83. Preceded in death by wife, Donna. Survived by son, Arnold Strong, Jr. (Debbie); daughter, Pamela Gass (Scott); six grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; sister, Joan Overbey (Dave).
VISITATION: Thursday, June 3, 9-11am, followed by FUNERAL SERVICE at 11am, all at LifeSpring Church, 13904 S 36th St, Bellevue. To view a live broadcast of the Service, go to the website below and click the link on the Strong obituary. Memorials: LifeSpring Church.
BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL
Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE