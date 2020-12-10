Bailey, Art
Art Bailey, 81, of Cumberland, passed away on Saturday, December 5, 2020, at the Eventide Lutheran Home in Denison, Iowa.
Survivors: He is survived by his daughter, Jody Assman and husband Paul of Denison; son, Randy Bailey and friend Kim of Omaha; eight grandchildren; six great grandchildren; two sisters, Dorothy and Betty; other relatives and friends.
FAMILY VISITATION: The family will greet friends on Thursday, December 10, 2020, at the Steen Funeral Home in Massena, Iowa from 11am-1pm.
Private Family Services Will Be Held. Online condolences may be left to the family at www.steenfunerals.com
. The Steen Funeral Home of Massena, Iowa is in charge of arrangements.
STEEN FUNERAL HOME
Greenfield, IA 641-743-2621www.steenfunerals.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 10, 2020.