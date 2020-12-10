Menu
Art Bailey
FUNERAL HOME
Steen Funeral Home
101 SE 4th Street
Greenfield, IA
Bailey, Art

Art Bailey, 81, of Cumberland, passed away on Saturday, December 5, 2020, at the Eventide Lutheran Home in Denison, Iowa.

Survivors: He is survived by his daughter, Jody Assman and husband Paul of Denison; son, Randy Bailey and friend Kim of Omaha; eight grandchildren; six great grandchildren; two sisters, Dorothy and Betty; other relatives and friends.

FAMILY VISITATION: The family will greet friends on Thursday, December 10, 2020, at the Steen Funeral Home in Massena, Iowa from 11am-1pm.

Private Family Services Will Be Held. Online condolences may be left to the family at www.steenfunerals.com. The Steen Funeral Home of Massena, Iowa is in charge of arrangements.

STEEN FUNERAL HOME

Greenfield, IA 641-743-2621

www.steenfunerals.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
10
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Steen Funeral Home
101 SE 4th Street PO Box 390, Greenfield, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Steen Funeral Home
Sorry for your loss. He was one of my favorites. Prayers
Cindy(Blankman) karnish
December 10, 2020
So sorry for your loss. I´m pats cousin from Omaha
Susan Blankman
December 10, 2020
