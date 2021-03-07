Camenzind, Arthur RaymondJuly 12, 1928 - March 4, 2021Art Camenzind of Irvington/Omaha, died peacefully on Thursday surrounded by his three children. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 53 years, Luanna (Markmann) Camenzind; parents, Carl and Mary (Hadan) Camenzind; brothers, Carl J Camenzind Jr and Clarence (Hans) Camenzind; two grandsons, Carl Joseph "CJ" Camenzind and Dean Busch (Lori still living). Survived by sister, Lorraine (Jim) Smart; children, Judy (Larry) Pryor, Larry Camenzind and Lee (Pam) Camenzind; ten grandchildren, Jason Pryor, John Pryor, Larry Camenzind Jones, Chad (Amanda) Camenzind, Mike (Megan) Camenzind, Aron Camenzind, Case (Joscelyn) Camenzind and Calli (Erik) Soll; and fourteen great-grandchildren. Art will be remembered for his strong work ethic, growing up milking cows and dealing in dairy cattle with his wife and children. He loved his family and was thrilled with every grandchild and great-grandchild! He also loved doing business with cattle and farm real estate. You could always hear him singing little songs while working and walking along. He was a member of the Irvington Fire Department and Omaha Saddle Club.VISITATION will be Tuesday, March 9th, 5-7pm at Roeder Mortuary. FUNERAL SERVICE Wednesday at 10am at St James Catholic Church 9025 Larimore Ave. with lunch following then Gravesite Service. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St James Catholic Church or Poor Clare Sisters of Omaha - Franciscan Monastery of St. Clare.Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - 108th Street Chapel2727 N 108th St - Omaha, NE - 402-496-9000