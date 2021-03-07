Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Arthur Raymond Camenzind
1928 - 2021
BORN
1928
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
2727 N. 108th Street
Omaha, NE
Camenzind, Arthur Raymond

July 12, 1928 - March 4, 2021

Art Camenzind of Irvington/Omaha, died peacefully on Thursday surrounded by his three children. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 53 years, Luanna (Markmann) Camenzind; parents, Carl and Mary (Hadan) Camenzind; brothers, Carl J Camenzind Jr and Clarence (Hans) Camenzind; two grandsons, Carl Joseph "CJ" Camenzind and Dean Busch (Lori still living). Survived by sister, Lorraine (Jim) Smart; children, Judy (Larry) Pryor, Larry Camenzind and Lee (Pam) Camenzind; ten grandchildren, Jason Pryor, John Pryor, Larry Camenzind Jones, Chad (Amanda) Camenzind, Mike (Megan) Camenzind, Aron Camenzind, Case (Joscelyn) Camenzind and Calli (Erik) Soll; and fourteen great-grandchildren. Art will be remembered for his strong work ethic, growing up milking cows and dealing in dairy cattle with his wife and children. He loved his family and was thrilled with every grandchild and great-grandchild! He also loved doing business with cattle and farm real estate. You could always hear him singing little songs while working and walking along. He was a member of the Irvington Fire Department and Omaha Saddle Club.

VISITATION will be Tuesday, March 9th, 5-7pm at Roeder Mortuary. FUNERAL SERVICE Wednesday at 10am at St James Catholic Church 9025 Larimore Ave. with lunch following then Gravesite Service. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St James Catholic Church or Poor Clare Sisters of Omaha - Franciscan Monastery of St. Clare.

Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - 108th Street Chapel

2727 N 108th St - Omaha, NE - 402-496-9000

www.RoederMortuary.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 7 to Mar. 9, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
9
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
2727 N. 108th Street, Omaha, NE
Mar
10
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
St James Catholic Church
9025 Larimore Ave., NE
Funeral services provided by:
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
My dad, Harold Camenzind, occasionally took me to visit the cattle farm and Art was so kind to show me around each time. He also made it fun to learn. I pray your family will sense the peace of God surround you during this time of mourning.
Betty Camenzind Kirkpatrick
March 8, 2021
Our deepest sympathy to the family.
Bob Danielson
March 8, 2021
Thankful to have had Art a part of my memories. Deepest respect and honor to Art and his family.
Bill Armbrust
March 7, 2021
My sympathy. I always enjoyed my visits with him. He was very successful but very modest. I wish I had made a point to have made another visit.0
Richard Hahn
March 7, 2021
Condolences to the family. Art was a great guy to do business with, my Dad and myself bought quite a few Ayrshire and Holstein springing heifers and just fresh cows from him, never got a bad one! That industry has really changed! Again condolences to the family.
C.J. Schram
March 7, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results