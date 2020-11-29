Lyle, ArthurMay 26, 1941 - November 23, 2020Age 79. Preceded in death by wife, Marva Lyle; parents; daughter, Evelyn Lyle; and step-son, Lee Highley. Survived by children, Arthur Lyle, Jr., Carl Lyle, Shirley Johnson (Larry Grant), Arthur Harris, and Shirley Harris; 13 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; best friend for over 65 years, Otis Walker; and a host of other loving family and friends.VISITATION: Tuesday 12Noon -1pm at Mortuary, followed by FUNERAL SERVICE at 1pm, all at Roeder Mortuary, 4932 Ames Avenue, Omaha. BURIAL in Mount Hope Cemetery.ROEDER MORTUARY - Ames Chapel4932 Ames Ave. 402-453-5600| www.RoederMortuary.com