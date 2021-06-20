Menu
Arthur F. McCarty
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries
7805 W. Center Road
Omaha, NE
McCarty, Arthur F.

October 29, 1931 - June 18, 2021

He is survived by his wife, Margaret; four children: Cathy Krusemark (Gary), Deborah Fendorf (Fred), Jim McCarty (Lorna), and Linda Pride (Ray); nine grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, June 23rd, from 5m to 7pm at the West Center Chapel, followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Thursday, June 24th at 10:30am at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church, 11802 Pacific. Entombment with Military Honors: Calvary Mausoleum. Memorials are suggested to Father Don Shane Permanent Parish Endowment at St. Robert's.

To view live broadcasts of the Vigil Service, Mass, and Graveside Service, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Cast" button on our home page.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com


Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jun. 20, 2021.
Heartfelt condolences to Margaret & family. Art was the 1st to welcome us to our 126th st home after we won the auction of it in April of 2002. Nice seeing him & Margaret at Mass at St. Roberts every now and again. God Rest Art soul.
Timothy & Gina Halbur
Other
July 5, 2021
Pragati Koirala
June 22, 2021
Thank you for your Service May you be Granted an Honorable and Restful Peace
Francis Durham
Other
June 22, 2021
