McCarty, Arthur F.
October 29, 1931 - June 18, 2021
He is survived by his wife, Margaret; four children: Cathy Krusemark (Gary), Deborah Fendorf (Fred), Jim McCarty (Lorna), and Linda Pride (Ray); nine grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, June 23rd, from 5m to 7pm at the West Center Chapel, followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Thursday, June 24th at 10:30am at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church, 11802 Pacific. Entombment with Military Honors: Calvary Mausoleum. Memorials are suggested to Father Don Shane Permanent Parish Endowment at St. Robert's.
To view live broadcasts of the Vigil Service, Mass, and Graveside Service, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click the "View Live Cast" button on our home page.
HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER
West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.
402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jun. 20, 2021.