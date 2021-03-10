Push, Arthur V. Jr.
Age 92
Of Omaha, NE. Survived by daughter, Diana (Frank) Stiner of Omaha; sons, Arthur III (Deborah) of Kennard, NE; Edward (Laurie) of Omaha; and Eric "Todd' (Susan) of Omaha; 23 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
VISITATION: Thursday, 5-7pm, at the funeral home; no services on Friday. FUNERAL: Saturday, 10:30am, at the funeral home. Interment: Prospect Hill Cemetery. Memorials to Westside Church; Condolences to www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com
.
REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME
21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2021.