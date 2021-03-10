Menu
Arthur V. Push Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
Reichmuth Funeral Home - Omaha / Elkhorn
21901 West Maple Road
Elkhorn, NE
Push, Arthur V. Jr.

Age 92

Of Omaha, NE. Survived by daughter, Diana (Frank) Stiner of Omaha; sons, Arthur III (Deborah) of Kennard, NE; Edward (Laurie) of Omaha; and Eric "Todd' (Susan) of Omaha; 23 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.

VISITATION: Thursday, 5-7pm, at the funeral home; no services on Friday. FUNERAL: Saturday, 10:30am, at the funeral home. Interment: Prospect Hill Cemetery. Memorials to Westside Church; Condolences to www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com.

REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME

21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
11
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Reichmuth Funeral Home - Omaha / Elkhorn
21901 West Maple Road, Elkhorn, NE
Mar
13
Funeral
10:30a.m.
Reichmuth Funeral Home - Omaha / Elkhorn
21901 West Maple Road, Elkhorn, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Reichmuth Funeral Home - Omaha / Elkhorn
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Our sympathies to Diana, Arthur, Ed, and Todd and their families. The funeral was a perfect tribute to your dad. We were blessed to have Shirley and Art be a part of our lives and we miss them. ❤
Mike and Nancy Hamilton
Family
March 13, 2021
Your father lived a long life with so many blessings. I worked with Art some 40 years ago. I was fortunate to had been one of the apprentice that worked under his guidance. He gave a boost of confidence as an Apprentice. I am proud I had known Art. He is with his love ones and a better place. God bless
Rick Fiscus
March 12, 2021
Debbie, so sorry to hear about the loss of your father-in-law. Please know that you and your family are in my prayers.
Myrtis Olds
March 10, 2021
