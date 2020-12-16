Wilson, Ashlon M.
December 4, 1995 - December 8, 2020
Preceded in death by, mother, Shawnik Nicole Wilson. Survived by, father, William Hawkins; grandparents, Lloyd and Margaret O'Neill, Bettie Thretts and Nikki June Wilson; brothers, Allone Paige and Taijor Johnson; sister, Shailyn Holbert; many other relatives and friends.
CELEBRATION OF ASHLON'S LIFE: Friday, December 18, 2020, at 11am at Braman Mortuary-72nd Street Chapel, with a visitation starting at 9am. COMMITTAL SERVICE: Monday, December 21, 2020 at 10am at Mt. Hope Cemetery. For more details, visit bramanmortuary.com
.
BRAMAN MORTUARY - 72nd St. Chapel
1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 | (402) 391-2171
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2020.