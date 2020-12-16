Menu
Ashlon M. Wilson
1995 - 2020
BORN
1995
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Braman Mortuary
1702 North 72nd Street
Omaha, NE
Wilson, Ashlon M.

December 4, 1995 - December 8, 2020

Preceded in death by, mother, Shawnik Nicole Wilson. Survived by, father, William Hawkins; grandparents, Lloyd and Margaret O'Neill, Bettie Thretts and Nikki June Wilson; brothers, Allone Paige and Taijor Johnson; sister, Shailyn Holbert; many other relatives and friends.

CELEBRATION OF ASHLON'S LIFE: Friday, December 18, 2020, at 11am at Braman Mortuary-72nd Street Chapel, with a visitation starting at 9am. COMMITTAL SERVICE: Monday, December 21, 2020 at 10am at Mt. Hope Cemetery. For more details, visit bramanmortuary.com.

BRAMAN MORTUARY - 72nd St. Chapel

1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 | (402) 391-2171
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
18
Visitation
9:00a.m.
Braman Mortuary
1702 North 72nd Street, Omaha, NE
Dec
18
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Braman Mortuary
1702 North 72nd Street, Omaha, NE
Dec
21
Committal
10:00a.m.
Mt. Hope Cemetery
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Braman Mortuary
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Im so sorry for your loss Toon... I worked with y'all at Omaha Steaks. Ashlon was one of the first people to talk to me. She is a beautiful soul.
Maureen Leo
December 18, 2020
Our deepest and most sincere condolences to the family and friends of this Beautiful soul. Our prayers are with you...
Bob & Andrea Lucas
December 17, 2020
May God´s grace and mercy help you through this trying time. She was a sweet child and beautiful young lady
Marilynn Ashby
December 17, 2020
To the family with all our love we give our deepest sympathy to you. I will always remember that contagious smile of hers. If you need to talk we´re just a phone call away. Love you always
Roy and Ida Johnson
December 16, 2020
