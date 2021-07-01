Lano, was a living Legend. His 100 years was filled with service to his Nation.....service to his Community...and complete Devotion for fellow Mexican American people . In the late 1930, Lano joined the Sociedad Mutualista Mexicana, a Mutual Aid Society founded in South Omaha, in 1929. His efforts as a athlete, a coach, pushed back against an era that was not welcoming to People of Color in sports in Omaha. He traveled the Midwest with his basketball and baseball teams from Our Lady of Guadalupe to compete in cities as far away as Chicago.....Lano was a Living Sport Legend for many many Generaciones/generations of youth . A Great American......yes he was.

Jose Francisco Garcia Friend June 29, 2021