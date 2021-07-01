Oropeza, Atilano "Lano"
December 14, 1920 - June 27, 2021
The family will receive friends Wednesday June 30th from 5:30pm to 7:30pm at the West Center Chapel followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7:30pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Thursday, July 1st at 10am at Our Lady Guadalupe Catholic Church, 2310 "O" Street. Interment: Calvary Mausoleum with Military Honors. Memorials will be directed by the family for Masses
To view live broadcast of Vigil Service, Mass, and Graveside Service, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click the "View Live Cast" button on our home page.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jul. 1, 2021.