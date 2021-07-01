Menu
Atilano "Lano" Oropeza
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
7805 W. Center Road
Omaha, NE
Oropeza, Atilano "Lano"

December 14, 1920 - June 27, 2021

The family will receive friends Wednesday June 30th from 5:30pm to 7:30pm at the West Center Chapel followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7:30pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Thursday, July 1st at 10am at Our Lady Guadalupe Catholic Church, 2310 "O" Street. Interment: Calvary Mausoleum with Military Honors. Memorials will be directed by the family for Masses

To view live broadcast of Vigil Service, Mass, and Graveside Service, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Cast" button on our home page.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jul. 1, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
30
Visitation
5:30p.m. - 7:30p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
7805 W. Center Road, Omaha, NE
Jun
30
Vigil
7:30p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
7805 W. Center Road, Omaha, NE
Jun
30
Vigil
7:30p.m.
live broadcast
go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Cast" button, NE
Jul
1
Service
10:00a.m.
live broadcast
go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Cast" button on our home page, NE
Jul
1
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Our Lady Guadalupe Catholic Church
2310 "O" Street., NE
Jul
1
Interment
Calvary Mausoleum
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
9 Entries
Rest in peace, my friend, my neighbor and fellow letter carrier.
Ron Rubek
Friend
July 1, 2021
Jose Francisco Garcia
Friend
June 29, 2021
Jose Francisco Garcia
Friend
June 29, 2021
Jose Francisco Garcia
Friend
June 29, 2021
Jose Francisco Garcia
Friend
June 29, 2021
Lano, was a living Legend. His 100 years was filled with service to his Nation.....service to his Community...and complete Devotion for fellow Mexican American people . In the late 1930, Lano joined the Sociedad Mutualista Mexicana, a Mutual Aid Society founded in South Omaha, in 1929. His efforts as a athlete, a coach, pushed back against an era that was not welcoming to People of Color in sports in Omaha. He traveled the Midwest with his basketball and baseball teams from Our Lady of Guadalupe to compete in cities as far away as Chicago.....Lano was a Living Sport Legend for many many Generaciones/generations of youth . A Great American......yes he was.
Jose Francisco Garcia
Friend
June 29, 2021
Deepest sympathy to all. 101 is amazing. He was a wonderful man and great contributor to the Mexican community. We thank him for his service and for the many years of contributions and organizing of the Mexican sports community. Love to all. Mary and Joe Cabral
Mary and Joe Cabral
June 29, 2021
Thank you for your service in WWII! The world owes you a debt that can never truly be repaid. Rest in Peace!
Frank Hannaford
Other
June 29, 2021
Thank you for your service
Marc Sawatzki
June 29, 2021
