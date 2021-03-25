Menu
Aubrey Devon Gaskill
1988 - 2021
BORN
1988
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
5701 CENTER ST
Omaha, NE
Gaskill, Aubrey Devon

January 19, 1988 - March 21, 2021

Aubrey Devon Gaskill, 33, of Omaha, NE passed away unexpectedly March 21, 2021. A loving and dedicated daughter, sister, and selfless friend, she was a beautiful soul who will be forever missed. She was a loyal associate of the Broadmoor community where she established many meaningful relationships. Preceded in death by father, Jay Gaskill; grandparents, Dean and Mildred Gaskill; and grandmother Beverly Posa. She is survived by parents, Bobby and Valerie Monzingo; grandparents Gwen Hollestelle, Barbara Monzingo and John Posa; siblings Darech Gaskill, Amanda Schmidt (Joel), Elyssa Darner (Grant); partner Brandon Davis; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and loved ones. Please join the family in sharing memories of Aubrey.

Visitation will be held Friday, March 26th from 5-8 pm at Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home at 5701 Center Street. FUNERAL SERVICE Saturday, March 27th at 10:30 am at Emmanuel Fellowship Church, 8345 Crown Point Avenue, Omaha. She will be laid to rest at a later date.

Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home

5701 Center St. westlawnhillcrest.com 402-556-2500
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 25 to Mar. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
26
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
5701 CENTER ST, Omaha, NE
Mar
27
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Emmanuel Fellowship Church
8345 Crown Point Avenue, Omaha, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We were saddened to learn about Aubrey's death. Although we have not had contact with your family for a number of years now, we have fond memories of our days in Cherry Hills with your family and others. Many the Lord's presence be near during these difficult days.
Evelyn Batson
March 29, 2021
I am a resident of Wyndham Hill. I am heartbroken to hear of Aubrey's passing. She was a thoughtful, kind and caring person. She always had a smile. She will be missed. My prayers are with her family.
Georgia McPherson
March 28, 2021
Our Thoughts and Prayers To You All.
Michael And Karen Dean
March 27, 2021
We were so saddened to hear of Aubrey´s passing. Our prayers are with her family.
Matthew Stark and Jenni Tanksley
March 27, 2021
David, Tracy, and Chelsie
March 26, 2021
We were shocked and saddened to hear of Aubrey's untimely death. She was indeed a bright light. Her smile could not help but lift one's spirits. She will be greatly missed. We sent our heartfelt sympathy and we pray that your sadness may be softened with memories of the joy and love she brought to those who knew her.
Anita and Clarke Evans
March 26, 2021
I am very shocked to hear of Aubrey´s passing. She was so such a beautiful person and loved life!!! Words cannot express my sadness in losing such a wonderful lady, RIP my dear friend and Love you!!!!!!!
Sue Rodenburg
March 26, 2021
Such A Beautiful Lady. So Very Very Sorry . I Met Aubrey Gaskill At The CWS. At The Famous Mississippi State. Tailgate. Several Years Ago. Sweet Sweet Lady. Prayers Prayers Prayers To All The Family. Patty (Doyle) Niedermyer. & Tom Magnolia Iowa / Pisgah Iowa. Area. Sincere Condolences To All The Family.
Patty Niedermyer
March 26, 2021
Dave and Margo Debar
March 26, 2021
Your friends at Woodhouse
March 26, 2021
Scott Christensen
March 26, 2021
Valerie and Bobby, Darech, Amanda and Elyssa we were shocked to hear the news and extend our condolences. May God comfort all of you and wrap His arms around you all. Amen
Femi and Ola
March 25, 2021
The realization that we have lost Aubrey brings our company to its knees. Aubrey was a brilliant and vibrant property manager in every way. She was so caring for all our residents. She had happiness and joy in her spirit each and every day. And her infectious smile! Aubrey was an extremely valuable team player at Broadmoor. She was loved by everyone...residents and co-workers. Take my word that Aubrey will be a tremendous loss to our Broadmoor Family. When we think about losing Aubrey, it brings tears to us all. Please know that Aubrey will be forever remembered and greatly missed. Her memory will be a blessed memory to so, so many. The Broadmoor Family sends our very sincere condolences to your family and the huge list of Aubrey´s friends. Very sincerely, Tom Fellman, Howard Kooper and Aubrey´s Broadmoor Family
Tom Fellman and Howard Kooper
March 25, 2021
I am a resident of Wyndham Villas and want to offer my sympathy and prayers to her family and friends. She was so caring of her residents of both facilities and we will certainly miss her. Bless her.
Linda Morrison
March 25, 2021
I also am a resident of Wyndham Hills. Aubrey was a bright light! We residents, her staff, and many friends will miss her. My sincere condolences to Aubrey's family.
Carolee Groux
March 25, 2021
There are no words. Our hearts grieve with you, the loss of beautiful, sweet Aubrey. May God, who loved her into Creation, bring her to Heaven and grant you His Healing and Peace. Jesus, we trust in You.
Dan and Deb Borcyk and family
March 25, 2021
Wyndham Hill residents at 9222 Burt where I live will miss Aubrey greatly. She was always so vivacious on the phone or talking to her in person. My sincere sympathies to you, her family. The sudden departure was so very unexpected. All of us share in that grief. Blessings to God for her presence as long as He allowed.
Sharon L Struve
March 25, 2021
