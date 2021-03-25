The realization that we have lost Aubrey brings our company to its knees. Aubrey was a brilliant and vibrant property manager in every way. She was so caring for all our residents. She had happiness and joy in her spirit each and every day. And her infectious smile! Aubrey was an extremely valuable team player at Broadmoor. She was loved by everyone...residents and co-workers. Take my word that Aubrey will be a tremendous loss to our Broadmoor Family. When we think about losing Aubrey, it brings tears to us all. Please know that Aubrey will be forever remembered and greatly missed. Her memory will be a blessed memory to so, so many. The Broadmoor Family sends our very sincere condolences to your family and the huge list of Aubrey´s friends. Very sincerely, Tom Fellman, Howard Kooper and Aubrey´s Broadmoor Family

Tom Fellman and Howard Kooper March 25, 2021