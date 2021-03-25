Gaskill, Aubrey Devon
January 19, 1988 - March 21, 2021
Aubrey Devon Gaskill, 33, of Omaha, NE passed away unexpectedly March 21, 2021. A loving and dedicated daughter, sister, and selfless friend, she was a beautiful soul who will be forever missed. She was a loyal associate of the Broadmoor community where she established many meaningful relationships. Preceded in death by father, Jay Gaskill; grandparents, Dean and Mildred Gaskill; and grandmother Beverly Posa. She is survived by parents, Bobby and Valerie Monzingo; grandparents Gwen Hollestelle, Barbara Monzingo and John Posa; siblings Darech Gaskill, Amanda Schmidt (Joel), Elyssa Darner (Grant); partner Brandon Davis; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and loved ones. Please join the family in sharing memories of Aubrey.
Visitation will be held Friday, March 26th from 5-8 pm at Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home at 5701 Center Street. FUNERAL SERVICE Saturday, March 27th at 10:30 am at Emmanuel Fellowship Church, 8345 Crown Point Avenue, Omaha. She will be laid to rest at a later date.
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
5701 Center St. westlawnhillcrest.com
402-556-2500
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 25 to Mar. 27, 2021.