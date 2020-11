Haecker, Audrey



September 20, 1960 - November 24, 2020



Audrey is survived by her parents, Judy and George Haecker of Omaha; brothers, Adam and Alex; aunt, Debbie Wyatt; friend, Michael; and numerous cousins and family members.



No current services are planned but memorials may be directed to the Nebraska Humane Society.



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2020.