McDonald, Austin C.
June 25, 1999 - January 12, 2022
Preceded in death by grandfather, Ronald Blackford; aunt, Sue. Survived by parents, Ronald and Kris McDonald; brother, Zachary; sister, Jordan; grandmother, Arlene Blackford.
VISITATION with the family Friday, from 5-7pm, at the mortuary. CELEBRATION OF AUSTIN'S LIFE: Saturday, 10:30am, at the mortuary. To view a live broadcast of the service go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.
HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER
West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.
(402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jan. 13, 2022.