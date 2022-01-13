Menu
Austin C. McDonald
1999 - 2022
BORN
1999
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
7805 W. Center Road
Omaha, NE
McDonald, Austin C.

June 25, 1999 - January 12, 2022

Preceded in death by grandfather, Ronald Blackford; aunt, Sue. Survived by parents, Ronald and Kris McDonald; brother, Zachary; sister, Jordan; grandmother, Arlene Blackford.

VISITATION with the family Friday, from 5-7pm, at the mortuary. CELEBRATION OF AUSTIN'S LIFE: Saturday, 10:30am, at the mortuary. To view a live broadcast of the service go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

(402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jan. 13, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
14
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
7805 W. Center Road, Omaha, NE
Jan
15
Celebration of Life
10:30a.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
7805 W. Center Road, Omaha, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
In loving memory of the younger days our boys wrestled together at Millard South, our prayers are with you.
John, Pattie and Daniel Velasquez
January 14, 2022
From Jeremy and Jodie Rother
January 14, 2022
