Barbara J. Ashby
1939 - 2022
Ashby, Barbara J.

June 7, 1939 - March 23, 2022

Preceded in death by grandson, Patrick Hillhouse, Jr. Survived by husband of 65 years, Robert; daughters: Sharon (Mark) Kitchell, Karen (Marc) Hallade, Oneda (John) Burns, Pamela (Patrick) Hillhouse; grandchildren: Mark, Jr., Glenn (Courtney), Robert (Hannah), Savanna, Jocelyn; 4 great-grandchildren, 6 brothers and sisters; many other relatives and friends.

VISITATION: Friday, March 25, 2022, from 5-7pm, at Braman Mortuary (Southwest Chapel). CELEBRATION OF BARBARA'S LIFE: Saturday, March 26, 2022, at 10am at Braman Mortuary (Southwest Chapel). Interment: Mt. Auburn Cemetery. For more details, visit www.bramanmortuary.com.

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2022.
