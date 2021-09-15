Bush, Barbara Ann (Alba)
May 31, 1945 - September 9, 2021
Barbara Ann (Alba) Bush, age 76, of Nashville, IN peacefully passed away at her home on Thursday September 9, 2021. Born on May 31, 1945 in Omaha, NE, she was the daughter of Abdias L. Alba and Alberta (Lopez) Alba. Barbara graduated from Ryan High School in Omaha, NE in 1963. She began her career working at Northwestern Bell Company in Omaha, NE. Barbara met U.S. Airman James "Jim" I. Bush who was stationed at Offutt Air Force Base. The couple married in 1968 and returned to Brown County where Jim grew up. They resided at their home in Van Buren for 50 years.
She is survived by her loving daughter, Jennifer Bush Hallgarth (Cami); and grandson, James "Teddy" Hallgarth of Indianapolis; nephew, Abdias L. Alba of Nashville whom she loved as a son; sister, Rita (Alba) Johnson of Omaha, NE; many nieces and nephews, Kayleen Mickolafsky (Derick) of Quincy, KY, Phillip Mickolafsky (April) of Trafalgar, Michael Johnson (Wayne), Steven Johnson (Lisa), and Deborah Johnson all of Omaha, NE; and several great nieces and nephews. Barbara is preceded in death by her parents; husband; sister, Kathleen (John) Mickolafsky; brother-in law, Merrill R. Johnson.
Barbara was grateful for her family, friends, and community. She and her husband hosted many guests at their home during race weekends for cookouts and horseshoe tournaments. Everyone looked forward to these fun days. Barbara valued the peaceful setting which surrounded her family and the rich traditions of Brown County. Her greatest enjoyment in life was her blue-eyed grandson; she loved, cherished, and shared her life with this little boy named "Teddy." As a young girl Barbara was known as "Bobbie" and to this day is still fondly remembered by this endearment.
A MEMORIAL MASS will be held on Friday, September 24, 2021, 10am at the St. Agnes Catholic Church in Nashville. The family will receive family and friends prior to the Service at 9am. A private burial of her remains will follow at the New Bellsville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to St. Agnes Catholic Church
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 15, 2021.