Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Barbara Ellen Chesley
1953 - 2022
BORN
1953
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries
7805 W. Center Road
Omaha, NE
Chesley, Barbara Ellen (Lawler)

October 27, 1953 - April 7, 2022

Preceded in death by parents, Donald and Mary Lawler. Survived by husband, Steve; children, Corrina, Michael and Jessica; granddaughter, Leah; sister, Patricia Olsen (Kurt); many more loving family members and friends.

Memorial Service to be held at a later date. Memorial Contributions may be directed to Steve Chesley.

"May the road rise up to meet you. May the wind be always at your back. May the sun shine warm upon your face, and the rains fall soft upon your fields. And until we meet again, may God hold you in the palm of His Hand."

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER,

WEST CENTER CHAPEL

7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Apr. 10, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.