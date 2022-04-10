Chesley, Barbara Ellen (Lawler)



October 27, 1953 - April 7, 2022



Preceded in death by parents, Donald and Mary Lawler. Survived by husband, Steve; children, Corrina, Michael and Jessica; granddaughter, Leah; sister, Patricia Olsen (Kurt); many more loving family members and friends.



Memorial Service to be held at a later date. Memorial Contributions may be directed to Steve Chesley.



"May the road rise up to meet you. May the wind be always at your back. May the sun shine warm upon your face, and the rains fall soft upon your fields. And until we meet again, may God hold you in the palm of His Hand."



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Apr. 10, 2022.