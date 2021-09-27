Bennington, NE. Age 85. Passed on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at Arbor Care Center-Valhaven in Valley, NE.
GRAVESIDE SERVICES: 12Noon Wednesday, September 29, at Rose Hill Cemetery in Palmer NE, with Reverend Vincent Parsons officiating. VISITATION: from 10-11am Wednesday prior to Service at the Palmer-Santin Funeral Home in Fullerton, NE.
Barb was quite a gal. She will be missed by many. My sincere sympathy.
Sherrill (Timperley) Gernandt
Friend
September 30, 2021
Condolences to the family. Rest In Peace Barb.
Gayle Redel Smith
September 28, 2021
Your Mom was such an amazing friend. While growing up and attending BHS, your Mom and I would chat all morning long. I had some of the best conversations with her. Prayers of comfort during this time of grief.
Shari (Dreeessen) Griffin
Other
September 27, 2021
Dear Linda, I am so sorry to read about your mom´s passing. I always remember your mom with a smile on her face and being so kind. May the memories of your mom bring you comfort and peace. Connie