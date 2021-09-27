Menu
Barbara Elizabeth Cooper
PALMER FUNERAL HOME - FULLERTON
210 IRVING ST
Fullerton, NE
Cooper, Barbara Elizabeth

Bennington, NE. Age 85. Passed on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at Arbor Care Center-Valhaven in Valley, NE.

GRAVESIDE SERVICES: 12Noon Wednesday, September 29, at Rose Hill Cemetery in Palmer NE, with Reverend Vincent Parsons officiating. VISITATION: from 10-11am Wednesday prior to Service at the Palmer-Santin Funeral Home in Fullerton, NE.

PALMER-SANTIN FUNERAL HOME

210 Irving St. Fullerton, NE 68638 308-536-2361
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 27, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
29
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Palmer-Santin Funeral Home
210 Irving St., Fullerton, NE
Sep
29
Service
12:00p.m.
Rose Hill Cemetery
2nd Road, Palmer, NE
PALMER FUNERAL HOME - FULLERTON
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Barb was quite a gal. She will be missed by many. My sincere sympathy.
Sherrill (Timperley) Gernandt
Friend
September 30, 2021
Condolences to the family. Rest In Peace Barb.
Gayle Redel Smith
September 28, 2021
Your Mom was such an amazing friend. While growing up and attending BHS, your Mom and I would chat all morning long. I had some of the best conversations with her. Prayers of comfort during this time of grief. Shari (Dreeessen) Griffin
Shari (Dreessen) Griffin
Other
September 27, 2021
Dear Linda, I am so sorry to read about your mom´s passing. I always remember your mom with a smile on her face and being so kind. May the memories of your mom bring you comfort and peace. Connie
Connie Blazek-Wickham
September 27, 2021
