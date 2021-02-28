Sponsored by Braman Mortuary & Cremation Services.
8 Entries
Jay, Barb, Jerry I want to send you all my most deepest sympathy. Your mom was the real deal!! She represents the Mothers all kids wish they had. One of the traits I loved about her so much was her laugh and sense of humor. After we all did "something special" out on Center or Dodge and we ended up back at your house, her laughing at the stories was the best feeling and her laughing was just like a warm blanket.
Knowing her, your Dad and your whole family is one of the many great joys of my life. I love you all very much and I will continue to pray for her assenting to Heaven to be reunited with you Dad and of course I will pray for your family´s courage and strength at this time..
Tom Towey
March 4, 2021
Bill Hansel
March 2, 2021
Thank you for all the wonderful memories.
Deanna Duffy Wolf
March 1, 2021
Joey Sparano
March 1, 2021
One of the original hockey moms. So sweet to all of us and "patient". God bless her. Our sympathies to the boys. You´re in our prayers.
Mark Costello
March 1, 2021
Barb & I met when we were teenagers working at Philips' Store. We had a lot of fun cruising around Omaha. Sending deepest sympathy to her family. May your memories be of comfort to you all.
KAREN
February 28, 2021
Deepest sympathies to your family. Please let us know if there is anything we can do
Geoff & Stephanie Hanson
February 28, 2021
Barbara was a customer and I really appreciated the time I got to spend with her. My deepest sympathy to her friend dad and family.