Barbara L. Cooper
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Braman Mortuary & Cremation Services
6505 S. 144th St
Omaha, NE
Cooper, Barbara L.

May 3, 1942 - February 26, 2021

Preceded in death by husband, Jay H. Cooper Sr.; and daughter, Laura Jeanne-Cooper.

Survived by sons, Jay (Bonnie) Cooper Jr. and Gerald "Jerry" (Rita) Cooper; and grandchildren: Alex and Shelby Cooper.

VISITATION: from 5-7pm Tuesday, March 2, with PRAYER SERVICE at 7pm. CELEBRATION of LIFE: 10am Wednesday, March 3, all at Braman Mortuary Southwest Chapel.

BRAMAN MORTUARY -

Southwest Chapel

6505 S. 144 St. 402-895-3400
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Feb. 28 to Mar. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
2
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Braman Mortuary Southwest Chapel
6505 S. 144 St., Omaha, NE
Mar
2
Prayer Service
7:00p.m.
Braman Mortuary Southwest Chapel
6505 S. 144 St., Omaha, NE
Mar
3
Celebration of Life
10:00a.m.
Braman Mortuary Southwest Chapel
6505 S. 144 St., Omaha, NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Jay, Barb, Jerry I want to send you all my most deepest sympathy. Your mom was the real deal!! She represents the Mothers all kids wish they had. One of the traits I loved about her so much was her laugh and sense of humor. After we all did "something special" out on Center or Dodge and we ended up back at your house, her laughing at the stories was the best feeling and her laughing was just like a warm blanket. Knowing her, your Dad and your whole family is one of the many great joys of my life. I love you all very much and I will continue to pray for her assenting to Heaven to be reunited with you Dad and of course I will pray for your family´s courage and strength at this time..
Tom Towey
March 4, 2021
Bill Hansel
March 2, 2021
Thank you for all the wonderful memories.
Deanna Duffy Wolf
March 1, 2021
Joey Sparano
March 1, 2021
One of the original hockey moms. So sweet to all of us and "patient". God bless her. Our sympathies to the boys. You´re in our prayers.
Mark Costello
March 1, 2021
Barb & I met when we were teenagers working at Philips' Store. We had a lot of fun cruising around Omaha. Sending deepest sympathy to her family. May your memories be of comfort to you all.
KAREN
February 28, 2021
Deepest sympathies to your family. Please let us know if there is anything we can do
Geoff & Stephanie Hanson
February 28, 2021
Barbara was a customer and I really appreciated the time I got to spend with her. My deepest sympathy to her friend dad and family.
Cathy Sykora
February 28, 2021
