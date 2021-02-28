Jay, Barb, Jerry I want to send you all my most deepest sympathy. Your mom was the real deal!! She represents the Mothers all kids wish they had. One of the traits I loved about her so much was her laugh and sense of humor. After we all did "something special" out on Center or Dodge and we ended up back at your house, her laughing at the stories was the best feeling and her laughing was just like a warm blanket. Knowing her, your Dad and your whole family is one of the many great joys of my life. I love you all very much and I will continue to pray for her assenting to Heaven to be reunited with you Dad and of course I will pray for your family´s courage and strength at this time..

Tom Towey March 4, 2021