Barbara Jean Cotton
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
7805 W. Center Road
Omaha, NE
Cotton, Barbara Jean

August 3, 1934 - March 22, 2021

Barbara Jean (Meyer) Cotton died unexpectedly in Omaha, Nebraska on March 22, 2021 at the age of 86. Barb was born on August 3, 1934 in Omaha, NE. She graduated from UNO with an education degree.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Naomi Meyer; her brother, Don Meyer. Barb is survived by her husband of 65 years, Richard; son, Barney Cotton (Christine) of Elkhorn, Nebraska; daughters, Christie Cotton of Austin, Texas, Jan (Mike) Peterson also of Elkhorn, NE; eight grandchildren; four nephews; and a niece.

A private family funeral is scheduled for Friday, March 26th at Presbyterian Church of the Cross and she will be laid to rest at Westlawn-Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery, both in Omaha. Memorial donations are suggested to any of the following causes which were close to her heart - Alzheimer's Association, JDRF, Madonna for Spinal Cord Injury and Live On Nebraska.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 25 to Mar. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Barb was a very generous person. As I dust my house I pick up beautiful angels, books and gifts she gave to us. Even with knee surgery, hips, broken wrists etc. she would find the time to shop for a birthday or Christmas gift. I have many fond memories her face lighting up to tell a story of a grandchild, of her sitting and waiting for her voice lesson reading her small bible and how she would glow with love as she sang in the choir. You don't find many people like Barb. She is missed. Sincerely, Mary and Jeff Sayre
mary Sayre
Friend
March 23, 2022
So sorry to hear of your loss. I know her Avon sisters will miss her.
Lynda Daniels
April 7, 2021
Jan and Family, I just saw that your sweet mother/grandmother Barb recently passed. I am very sorry for your loss. Mrs. Cotton was the kindest soul that God could have placed in the path of my tumultuous childhood. I am and will forever be grateful for the love and kindness she showed to me.... but you already know what an amazing woman and wonderful example she was. My sincere condolences to all of you.
Heidi Prusha Lippold
April 4, 2021
She was loved by many and will be missed by all.
MD,AZ
March 28, 2021
Dear Cotton Family. Sincere sympathies to all of you. It´s been eons ago but I remember your family. Dick you were the assistant principal at Beveridge & I was in the first graduating senior class. I remember your family coming to our country home; to Annie & Richard Porr´s and to Bertha (Nana) Ketelsen´s. Barbara always had an infectious smile and so very kind. I am so sorry for your loss. I offer prayers for the family at this time of grieving.
Carol Ketelsen Holland
March 28, 2021
Mrs. Cotton always had a beautiful smile and a happy manner. She was so proud of her family and their achievements. Casrved on a centuires old gravestone in Ireland:" Death leaves a heartache that no one can heal; Love leaves a memory no one can steal."
Otto G. Rath M.D.
March 27, 2021
Our thoughts are with you at this time. Sympathy sent from our sons, Dr. Daren Wilson and Scott Wilson, too.
David and Karen Wilson
March 26, 2021
Our sincere condolences to the Cotton family in the loss of a wife and mother. I am sure she will be greatly missed
Bill and LeAnne Ketelsen
March 26, 2021
I´m so sorry to read of Barb´s death. My late parents, Bill and Liz Robbins, were dear friends of Dick and Barb for decades. My siblings, Steve and Kay, and I have many warm memories of the Cotton family. We´re thinking of you all with love and sympathy.
Jeanne Robbins Harrington
March 26, 2021
To Dick and family, Dick, we are so sorry for your loss. 66 years of marriage with so many memories. Your wife and mother to your children was a very special person. There was always a kind word and a smile on her face when she met one of us. Barb loved her family and would light up as she told stories of her grandchildren. Barb had a lifetime love of music. She told us stories of how Dick would stand in the background and listen to her practice on the piano. Barb had a lovely alto voice and shared her talent with many church choirs. Her love of music inspired her children to participate in vocal music at Burke H.S. We will cherish the memory of our friendship. We send our love and sympathy to Dick, Barney, Christie, Jan and the family. Sincerely, Mary and Jeff Sayre
Mary and Jeff Sayre
March 26, 2021
Gavin Friehauf & Jami Kuta
March 25, 2021
I was so blessed to know Barb. I want you to know how much I loved Barb! I will miss her greatly. I met her as a caregiver in their home and Barb and I became quick friends. Your family is in my prayers.
Tammie Long
March 25, 2021
Please accept my heartfelt sympathy to a beautiful family who was loved by all. Sincerely, Liz (Frau) Hoffman
Liz Hoffman
March 25, 2021
Sorry for your loss. Hope that the fond memories you had and remembering her smile will help ease the pain of her passing.
Clyde and Vonnie Ketelsen
March 25, 2021
Jan, Laina and Family, Hugs from both of us. Your Mom (Grandma) was such a wonderful person. So many great memories. I´m so sorry. We love you, Colleen and Kaley
Colleen & Kaley Richardson
March 25, 2021
My deepest sympathies for your loss. Your wife/mother was a gem!
Annie Wattles (PCOC)
March 25, 2021
My deepest sympathy to you, Dick, and your family. Barb was a gracious and kind lady that will always be missed.
Lois Hynek
March 25, 2021
Will always remember Barb´s kindness and smile.
Pastor Glenn and Ronni Schacht
March 25, 2021
