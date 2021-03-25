To Dick and family, Dick, we are so sorry for your loss. 66 years of marriage with so many memories. Your wife and mother to your children was a very special person. There was always a kind word and a smile on her face when she met one of us. Barb loved her family and would light up as she told stories of her grandchildren. Barb had a lifetime love of music. She told us stories of how Dick would stand in the background and listen to her practice on the piano. Barb had a lovely alto voice and shared her talent with many church choirs. Her love of music inspired her children to participate in vocal music at Burke H.S. We will cherish the memory of our friendship. We send our love and sympathy to Dick, Barney, Christie, Jan and the family. Sincerely, Mary and Jeff Sayre

Mary and Jeff Sayre March 26, 2021