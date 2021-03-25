Cotton, Barbara Jean
August 3, 1934 - March 22, 2021
Barbara Jean (Meyer) Cotton died unexpectedly in Omaha, Nebraska on March 22, 2021 at the age of 86. Barb was born on August 3, 1934 in Omaha, NE. She graduated from UNO with an education degree.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Naomi Meyer; her brother, Don Meyer. Barb is survived by her husband of 65 years, Richard; son, Barney Cotton (Christine) of Elkhorn, Nebraska; daughters, Christie Cotton of Austin, Texas, Jan (Mike) Peterson also of Elkhorn, NE; eight grandchildren; four nephews; and a niece.
A private family funeral is scheduled for Friday, March 26th at Presbyterian Church of the Cross and she will be laid to rest at Westlawn-Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery, both in Omaha. Memorial donations are suggested to any of the following causes which were close to her heart - Alzheimer's Association
, JDRF, Madonna for Spinal Cord Injury and Live On Nebraska.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 25 to Mar. 28, 2021.