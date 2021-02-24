Menu
Barbara Ann Diver
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bellevue Memorial Chapel
2202 Hancock Street
Bellevue, NE
Diver, Barbara Ann

August 28, 1940 - February 18, 2021

Age 80. Born on a farm in Cottonwood, SD. Married to Carl on August 29, 1958. Remarried on June 24, 2015.

Preceded in death by parents, Aure and Roma Fite; four brothers and three sisters. Survived by husband, Carl; children, Brett Diver, Daren Diver (Sandy), and Kara Gamber (Jeff); stepchildren, Linda, Mike and Nancy Johnson; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews; brother, Maurice Fite (Vickie).

MEMORIAL SERVICE following CDC guidelines: Saturday, February 27, 2pm, at Harvest Church of Omaha, 2819 So. 125th Ave. To view a live broadcast of the service, go to the website below and click the link on the Diver obituary. In lieu of flowers, memorials suggested to the American Heart Association (www.heart.org).

BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL

Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE

(402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Feb. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
27
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Harvest Church of Omaha
2819 So. 125th Ave., NE
Funeral services provided by:
Bellevue Memorial Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Carl, Bob and I send our love and prayers to you and your family on this sad occasion. May our Lord bless you and give you peace as you remember the joyful times with Barbara.
Brenda and Bob Robeson
March 3, 2021
Carl, you & your family are in our thoughts and prayers.
Steve & Lea
February 25, 2021
Heartfelt sympathy and prayers to Carl, Daren and family. Love you dearly.
Teresa Voss
February 24, 2021
