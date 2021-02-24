Diver, Barbara Ann
August 28, 1940 - February 18, 2021
Age 80. Born on a farm in Cottonwood, SD. Married to Carl on August 29, 1958. Remarried on June 24, 2015.
Preceded in death by parents, Aure and Roma Fite; four brothers and three sisters. Survived by husband, Carl; children, Brett Diver, Daren Diver (Sandy), and Kara Gamber (Jeff); stepchildren, Linda, Mike and Nancy Johnson; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews; brother, Maurice Fite (Vickie).
MEMORIAL SERVICE following CDC guidelines: Saturday, February 27, 2pm, at Harvest Church of Omaha, 2819 So. 125th Ave. To view a live broadcast of the service, go to the website below and click the link on the Diver obituary. In lieu of flowers, memorials suggested to the American Heart Association
(www.heart.org
).
BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL
Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE
(402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Feb. 24, 2021.