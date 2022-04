Elder, Barbara (Carson)August 18, 1924 - December 11, 2020Preceded in death by husband, John T. Elder; parents, James and Meta Carson; and sisters, Muriel Barns and Mary Beth Carson. Survived by son, Bruce Elder (Lisa) of North Andover MA, and Janet Kettler (Richard) of Lincoln, NE; granddaughters, Carson, Juliette and Chloe Elder, Madeline and Isabel Kettler; nieces and nephews.Barbara was born in Wessington Springs, SD and graduated from Wessington Springs High School in 1942. She then graduated Nursing school at Michael Reese Hospital in Chicago, IL. She worked as a Surgical Nurse at hospitals in Rapid City, SD and Seattle, WA. After her marriage Barbara moved to Omaha and finished her career as a Nurse for Omaha Public Schools.No Services per Barbara's request. Memorials to Food Bank of Lincoln, or Capital Humane Society. Condolences to www.aspenaftercare.com