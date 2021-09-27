Finlayson, Barbara A.



May 10, 1940 - September 25, 2021



Barbara is survived by husband, John Finlayson; daughters, Ann Haggstrom (John), and Kathy Kresin (Michael); and grandchildren: Kathryn (Cerridwyn) Strom, Thomas Haggstrom (Emily Newcomb), Andrew, and David Kresin. Preceded in death by parents, Fred and Kathryn Pfaff; and brother, Richard Pfaff.



FUNERAL SERVICE: Friday, October 8th, at 11am at All Saints Episcopal Church, 9302 Blondo St. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to All Saints Episcopal Church.



HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER



West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.



402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 27 to Oct. 3, 2021.