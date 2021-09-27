Barbara is survived by husband, John Finlayson; daughters, Ann Haggstrom (John), and Kathy Kresin (Michael); and grandchildren: Kathryn (Cerridwyn) Strom, Thomas Haggstrom (Emily Newcomb), Andrew, and David Kresin. Preceded in death by parents, Fred and Kathryn Pfaff; and brother, Richard Pfaff.
FUNERAL SERVICE: Friday, October 8th, at 11am at All Saints Episcopal Church, 9302 Blondo St. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to All Saints Episcopal Church.
HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER
West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.
402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 27 to Oct. 3, 2021.
Sponsored by Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries.
In my high school days I put Barbara on a high pedestal as she had a peaches and cream complexion and me the zits. She spoke with such eloquence and used words that were not in my vocabulary. I pray for you that knowing she has won the victory in Christ will soothe your hearts.
Joan Pfaff Houska. Barb´s cousin.
October 7, 2021
God's comfort
Mark and Sue Pfaff
October 6, 2021
Love, Sara and Jessica
September 30, 2021
Joel and I were so sad to hear of Barb's passing. You are all in our prayers at this difficult time.