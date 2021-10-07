Menu
Barbara A. Finlayson
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
7805 W. Center Road
Omaha, NE
Finlayson, Barbara A.

May 10, 1940 - September 25, 2021

FUNERAL SERVICE: Friday, October 8th at 11am at All Saints Episcopal Church, 9302 Blondo St. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to All Saints Episcopal Church.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
8
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
All Saints Episcopal Church
9302 Blondo Street, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
In my high school days I put Barbara on a high pedestal as she had a peaches and cream complexion and me the zits. She spoke with such eloquence and used words that were not in my vocabulary. I pray for you that knowing she has won the victory in Christ will soothe your hearts.
Joan Pfaff Houska. Barb´s cousin.
October 7, 2021
God's comfort
Mark and Sue Pfaff
October 6, 2021
Love, Sara and Jessica
September 30, 2021
Joel and I were so sad to hear of Barb's passing. You are all in our prayers at this difficult time.
Wendy Perry
Friend
September 28, 2021
