In my high school days I put Barbara on a high pedestal as she had a peaches and cream complexion and me the zits. She spoke with such eloquence and used words that were not in my vocabulary. I pray for you that knowing she has won the victory in Christ will soothe your hearts.
Joan Pfaff Houska. Barb´s cousin.
October 7, 2021
God's comfort
Mark and Sue Pfaff
October 6, 2021
Love, Sara and Jessica
September 30, 2021
Joel and I were so sad to hear of Barb's passing. You are all in our prayers at this difficult time.