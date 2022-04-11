Menu
Barbara Kay Gutschlag
FUNERAL HOME
Good Shepherd Funeral Home - 90th Street Chapel
3809 North 90th Street
Omaha, NE
Gutschlag, Barbara Kay

February 14, 1941 - April 7, 2022

Barbara Kay Chandler Gutschlag passed away in McKinney, TX on April 7, 2022, peacefully and surrounded by loved ones. She was born to Rex and Genie Chandler in Omaha on February 14, 1941. She enjoyed a full life of many travels, volunteering, and ostrich farming. She had a spirited sense of humor, her favorite exercise was smiling. Barbara was preceded by her parents; brother Robert; and sister Susan. She is survived by 3 children; Tracy, Kelly, and John; grandchildren; a great granddaughter; and many loving friends.

GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Wednesday, April 13, 10am at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Omaha. Family suggests memorials may be made to Wounded Warriors Project, or the cause of one's choice.

Good Shepherd Funeral Home - 90th St. Chapel

3809 N 90th St Omaha, NE 68134 gsfuneral.com 402-505-9260
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Apr. 11, 2022.
