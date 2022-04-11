Gutschlag, Barbara Kay
February 14, 1941 - April 7, 2022
Barbara Kay Chandler Gutschlag passed away in McKinney, TX on April 7, 2022, peacefully and surrounded by loved ones. She was born to Rex and Genie Chandler in Omaha on February 14, 1941. She enjoyed a full life of many travels, volunteering, and ostrich farming. She had a spirited sense of humor, her favorite exercise was smiling. Barbara was preceded by her parents; brother Robert; and sister Susan. She is survived by 3 children; Tracy, Kelly, and John; grandchildren; a great granddaughter; and many loving friends.
GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Wednesday, April 13, 10am at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Omaha. Family suggests memorials may be made to Wounded Warriors
Project, or the cause of one's choice.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Apr. 11, 2022.