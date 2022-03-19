Heck, Barbara W.



January 19, 1927 - March 14, 2022



Barbara W. Heck, age 95, loving wife, mother and lifelong resident of Council Bluffs passed away March 14, 2022, in Papillion, NE. Barbara was born January 19, 1927, in Abington, PA, to Dorothy (Woodbury).



She was preceded in death by her husband, Wm. Marshall Heck; parents, Frank and Dorothy Wright; and sibling, Thomas (Frannie) Wright.



Barbara is survived by her children: Elizabeth Wanning (Mark), Martha Heck, John Heck (Peggy), Andrew Heck (Paula), Patrick Heck, Sarah Tack (Tom), and Catherine Heck. She is also survived by grandchildren: Peter (Emily) Wanning, Joseph (Jameley) Wanning, Matthew (Magee Kopecky) Wanning, Kathleen (Scott) Winkelmann, Daniel (Anna) Heck, Thomas (Amanda) Heck, Nichole (Jay) Clinkinbeard, Rachael Heck, Joseph Tack, Alexander Tack, John Tack, and Anna Tack; great-grandchildren: Whitney, Timothy, Abraham, Jameley, Evelyn, Eva, Samuel, Anne, Callahan, Grace, Sophia, Katherine, and Colby; step-grandchildren: Erin (Brandon) Beierschmidt, Scott (Beth) Fuchser, and Jarod (Amanda) Fuchser; niece and nephew, Mary Kovanda, and Joseph (Kim) Wright.



Barbara graduated from St. Mary's Hall Fairbault, MN, in 1944 and Rockford College Rockford, IL, in 1948. She also attended the University of California, Berkeley.



Barbara was a member of Saint Patrick's Parish. She served on the boards of the YMCA and Mercy Mental Health and was a member of the Altar Society. She also volunteered at Friends of the Council Bluffs Public Library, Micah House, and St. Albert High School.



MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Saturday, April 23, 2022, 10am, St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Council Bluffs, IA, immediately followed by burial at St. Joseph's Cemetery. A luncheon will follow at St. Patrick's Catholic Church.



Donations are suggested to the Council Bluffs Public Library or Siena Francis House, Omaha.



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 19 to Apr. 22, 2022.