Menu
Search
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Barbara J. Jacoba
Jacoba, Barbara J.

October 18, 1943 - October 28, 2020

Preceded in death by parents, Anna and Michael Rogers; brother, John; and sister, Joann. Survived by two sons, Eric Jacoba (Lisa) and Ian Jacoba; grandchildren, Abigail and Jillian; and dog, Annie.

VISITATION following CDC guidelines: Friday, October 30th from 5pm to 7pm, at the West Center Chapel followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Saturday, October 31st, 10:30am, St. Pius X Catholic Church (6905 Blondo St.) INTERMENT: Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to St. Pius X or the Nebraska Humane Society.

To view a live broadcast of the Vigil and Mass, go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Service" button on the homepage.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.