Menu
Search
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Barbara J. Nelson
Nelson, Barbara J.

Age 84

Of Fremont. Survived by son, Steve (Lisa) Nelson of Omaha; son-in-law, Eric (Donna) Petrie of Houma, LA; sisters-in-law, Judy (Bill) Connick of Tucson, AZ, and Joyce (Pete) Konrath of Tucson, AZ; 8 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; special friend, Glenn Mueller of Fremont. Barbara was preceded in death by her husband in 2009; daughter, Debra Petrie; son, William "Bill" Nelson; and a great-granddaughter.

Funeral will be restricted to family only at 10am, Monday, November 23, 2020 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, and it will be live-streamed. The Rev. Ryan Ankersen will officiate. Memorials are suggested to the church. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Omaha. Closed casket visitation will be Sunday from 2-5pm at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel. Masks are required for both visitation and service. Online guestbook at www.Ludvigsenmortuary.com.

LUDVIGSEN MORTUARY

1249 E. 23rd St., Fremont, NE | (402) 721-4440
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Ludvigsen Mortuary
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Ludvigsen Mortuary
November 20, 2020