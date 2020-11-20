Nelson, Barbara J.
Age 84
Of Fremont. Survived by son, Steve (Lisa) Nelson of Omaha; son-in-law, Eric (Donna) Petrie of Houma, LA; sisters-in-law, Judy (Bill) Connick of Tucson, AZ, and Joyce (Pete) Konrath of Tucson, AZ; 8 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; special friend, Glenn Mueller of Fremont. Barbara was preceded in death by her husband in 2009; daughter, Debra Petrie; son, William "Bill" Nelson; and a great-granddaughter.
Funeral will be restricted to family only at 10am, Monday, November 23, 2020 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, and it will be live-streamed. The Rev. Ryan Ankersen will officiate. Memorials are suggested to the church. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Omaha. Closed casket visitation will be Sunday from 2-5pm at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel. Masks are required for both visitation and service. Online guestbook at www.Ludvigsenmortuary.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 20, 2020.