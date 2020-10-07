Nelson, Barbara Jean
November 18, 1934 - September 28, 2020
Barbara received her heavenly calling on Monday, September 28,2020.
Barbara was preceded in death by husband, Donald Nelson. Survived by her loving children, Janice Stanford, Glen Stanford, Angela Cook; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters and brothers.
VISITATION: Friday, October 9, from 5-8pm.
FUNERAL SERVICE: Saturday, October 10, 10am. Both services will be at WestLawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home.
