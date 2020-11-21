Johnston, Barbara (Ellis)



1936 - 2020



On Nov. 6th, Barbara (Ellis) Johnston, age 84, tested positive for COVID-19 at Risen Son Nursing Home in Council Bluffs, IA. On Nov. 15th, COVID-19 heartbreakingly took her last breath away.



She is survived by her sister, Bess Galloway; her children, Terry Kaplan, (Ann), Jodi Kaplan, Cindy Kaplan Hrupek, Michelle Hellmann and Sean Johnston; along with her beloved grandchildren, Kurston, Hannah, Brooke, Jack, Georgie, Tay, Bella and Preston.



Due to COVID restrictions there will be no vigil or service. A memorial service will be held later when it's safe to gather and celebrate her beautiful life. Family will direct memorials: Cindy Kaplan Hrupek, 20 6th Ave NW, #114, Osseo, MN 55369.



Please do your part and wear a mask.



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 21, 2020.