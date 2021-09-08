Menu
Barbara Ann Klein
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd
Omaha, NE
Klein, Barbara Ann

April 24, 1943 - September 4, 2021

The family will receive friends Saturday, September 11th, from 10am to 11am, followed by FUNERAL SERVICE at 11am, all at King of Kings Lutheran Church, 11615 "I" Street. Interment: Omaha National Cemetery.

To view a live broadcast of the Funeral Service, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 8 to Sep. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
11
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
King of Kings Lutheran Church
11615 "I" Street, NE
Sep
11
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
King of Kings Lutheran Church
11615 "I" Street, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
