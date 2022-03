Klein, Barbara AnnApril 24, 1943 - September 4, 2021The family will receive friends Saturday, September 11th, from 10am to 11am, followed by FUNERAL SERVICE at 11am, all at King of Kings Lutheran Church, 11615 "I" Street. Interment: Omaha National Cemetery.To view a live broadcast of the Funeral Service, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLERWest Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com