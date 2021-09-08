Klein, Barbara Ann
April 24, 1943 - September 4, 2021
The family will receive friends Saturday, September 11th, from 10am to 11am, followed by FUNERAL SERVICE at 11am, all at King of Kings Lutheran Church, 11615 "I" Street. Interment: Omaha National Cemetery.
To view a live broadcast of the Funeral Service, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.
HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER
West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.
402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 8 to Sep. 10, 2021.