Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Barbara F. Lambries
1939 - 2020
BORN
1939
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Roby Funeral Home
346 Avenue A
Plattsmouth, NE
Lambries, Barbara F.

January 15, 1939 - December 9, 2020

Age 81, of Plattsmouth, formerly of Bellevue

Barbara is survived by her children, Sherry Hron, Rebecca Lambries Connor, Lester J. Lambries, and R. Scott (Cindy) Lambries; eight grandchildren; three great grandchildren; her siblings John F. Schlosser, Wanda Zielinski, and Kenneth (Patty) Schlosser.

MEMORIAL SERVICE: 10am, Monday, December 14 at Roby Funeral Home. INTERMENT: 1pm, Monday, December 14 at Bellevue Cemetery. Memorials: First Presbyterian Church or The Nebraska Masonic Home both of Plattsmouth.

ROBY FUNERAL HOME

Plattsmouth, NE | (402) 296-3123 | www.robyfuneralhome.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 11, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
14
Memorial service
10:00a.m.
Roby Funeral Home
346 Avenue A, Plattsmouth, NE
Dec
14
Interment
1:00p.m.
Bellevue Cemetery
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Roby Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Roby Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
Barbara was the most kind and caring person I had the pleasure of knowing, warmest memories remain.
Barbara Jones
December 12, 2020
I worked with your mother for many years. She was a very kind caring, smart lady with lots of class. I learned a lot about being a good person from her. The world needs more beautiful soles like hers. Very sorry for your loss. Condolences.
Sandy Van Sant
December 11, 2020
My deepest condolences to the entire family.
Di KORENOSKI
December 11, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Barb was a nurse friend at Center of Mental health.
Jo Holloway
December 11, 2020
So sorry to hear of Barbs passing. Wonderful nurse to work with at St Joe. Prayers to the family
Mary lu Reelfs
December 11, 2020
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results