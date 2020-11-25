Madison, Barbara M.
June 7, 1933 - November 21, 2020
Preceded in death by parents, Paul and Helen Holle; sisters, Beverly and Betty; daughter-in-law, Christine.
Survived by husband, Donald; children, Ronald, Debra (Billy) Rape', James, Holly (Bill) McKeeman and Robert (Michelle); 11 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandson; many family and friends.
VISITATION: Friday, November 27, 10am-12pm, with FUNERAL SERVICE following at Westlawn Hillcrest.
