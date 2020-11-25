Menu
Search
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Barbara M. Madison
1933 - 2020
BORN
1933
DIED
2020
Madison, Barbara M.

June 7, 1933 - November 21, 2020

Preceded in death by parents, Paul and Helen Holle; sisters, Beverly and Betty; daughter-in-law, Christine.

Survived by husband, Donald; children, Ronald, Debra (Billy) Rape', James, Holly (Bill) McKeeman and Robert (Michelle); 11 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandson; many family and friends.

VISITATION: Friday, November 27, 10am-12pm, with FUNERAL SERVICE following at Westlawn Hillcrest.

Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home

5701 Center St. 402-556-2500

www.westlawnhillcrest.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
5701 CENTER ST, Omaha, NE 68106
Nov
27
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
5701 CENTER ST, Omaha, NE 68106
Funeral services provided by:
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.