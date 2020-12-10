Menu
Barbara Malashock
1930 - 2020
BORN
1930
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - 72nd Street Chapel
1010 North 72nd Street
Omaha, NE
Malashock, Barbara

August 29, 1930 - December 9, 2020

Survived by her husband, Stanley Malashock; children, Beth (Steve) Leeds, Neal "Buzz" (Jody) Malashock, Larry (Diane) Malashock, Kathy Malashock; seven grandchidren; 10 Great Grandchildren.

Private Family Services Sunday, Dec. 13th at 11am at Temple Israel Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Stanley and Barbara Malashock Camp Scholarship Fund c/o the Jewish Federation of Omaha Foundation or Alzheimers Foundation.

To view the service go to the following link Sunday at 11am:

https://heartstreaming.link/Barbara-Malashock

John A. Gentleman Mortuaries and Crematory

1010 North 72 Street 402-391-1664 www.johnagentleman.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 10 to Dec. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
13
Service
11:00a.m.
Temple Israel Cemetery
NE
Funeral services provided by:
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - 72nd Street Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Stan, Neal, Larry and the rest of the family. I´m sending my condolences for Babara´s passing.
Russell Smith
December 14, 2020
Beth, May GOD bless you and your family. I remember Barbara as a kind, caring and lovable Lady. She and Stan were so kind to me when I had my stroke. I never forget Stan and Barbara Malashock!
Deanna Slack
Deanna Slack
Friend
December 13, 2020
Gary and I are so sorry for your loss. We will always remember your mother with fondness and think of how fortunate she was to have been able to enjoy such a long and happy life with her husband, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren by her side. When you are sad just think of her never ending smile and she will be right there with you.
SUSAN GRAMMER
December 12, 2020
I am so very sorry.
Linda Abrams Tederman
December 11, 2020
So sorry for your loss Buzz. You have our deepest sympathy.
Joel Patton
December 10, 2020
