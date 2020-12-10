Malashock, Barbara
August 29, 1930 - December 9, 2020
Survived by her husband, Stanley Malashock; children, Beth (Steve) Leeds, Neal "Buzz" (Jody) Malashock, Larry (Diane) Malashock, Kathy Malashock; seven grandchidren; 10 Great Grandchildren.
Private Family Services Sunday, Dec. 13th at 11am at Temple Israel Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Stanley and Barbara Malashock Camp Scholarship Fund c/o the Jewish Federation of Omaha Foundation or Alzheimers Foundation.
To view the service go to the following link Sunday at 11am:https://heartstreaming.link/Barbara-Malashock
