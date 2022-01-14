Menu
Barbara H. McCoy
1938 - 2022
BORN
1938
DIED
2022
ABOUT
Mercy High School
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
7805 W. Center Road
Omaha, NE
McCoy, Barbara H. (Crum)

May 23, 1938 - January 12, 2022

VISITATION: Monday, January 17th from 5pm to 7pm followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm, all at the West Center Chapel. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Tuesday, January 18th at 10:30am at St. John Vianney, 5801 Oak Hills Drive. Interment: Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Mercy High School.

To view live broadcasts of the Vigil Service and Mass, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jan. 14 to Jan. 16, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
17
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
West Center Chapel
NE
Jan
17
Vigil
7:00p.m.
West Center Chapel
NE
Jan
18
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. John Vianney
5801 Oak Hills Drive, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
